Assam man threatens cricketers

Mumbai: The Maharashtra ATS has arrested and brought here from Assam a man who allegedly threatened to kill Indian cricketers, an official said on Thursday.

A local court has sent him to police custody till August 26. The accused, identified as Braja Mohan Das, was arrested on Tuesday from his home in Shantipur village in Assam’s Morigaon district, around 80 km from Guwahati, and brought to Mumbai for investigations.

Das had on, August 16, allegedly sent the threat in an email to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).The BCCI informed the Mumbai Police and the ATS launched an investigation and tracked the location of Das. An ATS team then rushed to Assam and nabbed him with the help of the local police, said the official. (IANS)