AMASTA presses for upgradation of oil, existing ad-hoc schools

SHILLONG: All Meghalaya Ad-Hoc School Teacher’s Association (AMASTA) reiterated their demand for the upgradation of only old and existing ad hoc government aided school in the state before the Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

The AMASTA under the banner of Joint Action Committee of All Teachers Association of Meghalaya (JACATAM) in a memorandum to the CM informed that the total numbers of old existing adhoc schools from Lower Primary to Higher Secondary level are 1857 with 7082 teachers.

Pointing out the financial problems of the teachers and the retired teachers, the AMASTA requested the CM to upgrade only the old existing categories to the Deficit system as the first phase.

Stating that there are many problems in the education department, the AMASTA said there is a need for Education Commission in the state.

Addressing the press here on Friday, convener of the AMASTA, Kenneth Shadap informed that Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale would visit Shillong on August 28 at the invitation of AMASTA.

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya EMRI Workers’ Union will also be attending the programme as they will also submit a memorandum to Athawale to apprise him of the problems they faced with the management, the GVK EMRI.