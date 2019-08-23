All 22 villages in Khat-ar shnong practice whistling : heads



SHILLONG: Traditional heads from Khat-ar shnong asserted that the privilege of whistling village should not be the legitimate claim of Kongthong village alone and said that other 22 villages in Khat-ar shnong also practice the same.

Stating that they appreciate Kongthong’s recognition, sordar of Mawshuit, Kyntiew Khongshei said other 22 villages in the jurisdiction of Khat-ar shnong also communicate via tunes.

“We appeal that we should get the same recognition as Kongthong. Out of the 53 villages in Khat-ar shnong, 23 villages communicate via whistling and each of us has a tune. It is disheartening to see that only Kongthong will be known as the whistling village while other villages within Khat-ar shnong will be left out,” the traditional heads said.

The traditional heads said they will oppose Modi’s visit to Kongthong if the other villages do not get their due recognition as Kongthong’s.