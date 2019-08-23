Agatha highlights need for rain water harvesting in EGH

TURA: Tura MP Agatha K Sangma on Friday highlighted the need to initiate steps for rain water harvesting in East Garo Hills District.

The Tura MP was speaking during the one-day Kisan Mela under Jal Shakti Abhiyan organized by the Krishi Vigyan Kendra, East Garo Hills, in collaboration with the Agriculture and other line departments at Williamnagar District Auditorium, where a large number of farmers from Samanda, Songsak and Rongjeng C&RD Blocks participated.

Speaking on the occasion, Agatha, said that Kisan Mela is an eye opener for every farmer and urged the farmers to grab every opportunity being provided under the Jal Shakti Abhiyan. She also informed that under the Jal Shakti ministry various technical personnel have been involved to study the water problems and to initiate action for conserving water for the future. She also stressed on the need to initiate steps for rain water harvesting in the district.

East Garo Hills deputy Commissioner, Swapnil Tembe, while speaking about the Jal Shakti Abhiyan, sought the cooperation of the people of the district in carrying forward the objectives of water conservation mission in the district.

Chairman of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC), Denang T Sangma, while speaking dwelled on the water conservation mission and lamented that Nokmas and their respective subjects are not adhering to the provisions of Jhum Cultivation Act, 1950.

Director of ICAR, ATTARI, Barapani, Dr BC Deka, while deliberating on the importance of research in water conservation and harvesting, urged the gathering not to depend on the government alone for every need.

The keynote address was delivered by District Soil and Water Conservation Officer, Charseng Ch Marak where he highlighted the importance and objectives of Jal Shakti Abhiyan.

A representative from amongst the farmers, Warison Ch Marak, while talking about his experiences as a village farmer, sought the cooperation of fellow villagers to initiate action for water conservation in their respective villages.