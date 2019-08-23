Abiogenesis completes Europe tour

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: Abiogenesis, a folk- fusion band from Nagaland recently completed their Europe tour where they enthralled the Europeans with their brand of Naga Howey Music and Bamhum.

The band comprises of Arenla Subong on vocals & Bamhum, Moa Subong on guitar, Bamhum & Harmonica, Meren Tzudir on bass & Tikzik and Neilalung Gonmei on drums.

Their first gig was on August 16 at the Von Krahli Theatre in Tallinn, Estonia.

The event was graced by the First Secretary of the Embassy of India to Finland and Estonia, Nirmal Kumar Chawdhary.

The concert was organised by Estonian Indian Friendship Society, the Indian Embassy in Finland and Indian Council for Cultural Relations.

They also performed at the 4th India Day, an annual event in Finland which was celebrated on August 18 at the popular Kaisaniami Park in the heart of capital, Helsinki.

India Day is a celebration of music, dance, food and tourism. With Abiogenesis headlining the festival, many other professional music and dance group from Finland were also invited to perform.

After their performance, the band had an interaction session with Vani S. Rao, Ambassador of the Indian Embassy to Finland. She told the band members that the Mayor of Helsinki, Jan Vapaavuori was highly impressed and that he never expected such music from India.

On both the shows, people were keen and interested on Howey music and Bamhum, the bamboo musical instrument for which Moa received the National Award in 2017 for his invention.