Sonowal launches Assam Police Sishu-Mitra Programme

GUWAHATI:AssamChief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday evening launched the Assam Police Sishu-Mitra Programme at a function held at a city hotel.

The programme has been envisioned to promote Child Friendly Policing in Assam and therefore, the Assam Police in association with UNICEF Assam and UTSAH Child Rights Organisation have conceptualised the programme.

It may be noted that under the programme Child Friendly Police Kit which contains Police Jackets and Do’s and Don’ts manual, Training and Bridging Gap, Child Friendly Police Corner, Media Outreach on Ending Violence against Children in Assam were unveiled.

Speaking on the occasion Chief Minister Sonowal terming the children as the future of the country said that there should be synergistic approach from all stake holders for the protection of rights of the children. This should be done to give a conducive environment for the children to grow up. Hailing Assam Police for its success stories achieved in the last three years, Sonowal said that Assam Police Sishu-Mitra Programme is a testimony to one of the successes of Assam Police.

Stating that the 21st century is full of challenges, Sonowal asked the Assam Police personnel to tread its future path considering all challenges and negotiate with them with all professionalism for creating a level playing ground for all including the children.

He also observed that if a favourable atmosphere is created, children will get every opportunity to grow up and become ideal citizens. He also urged upon the Assam Police personnel who will be dealing with children to be very humane and use their child friendly police kit to bring about positive changes in their approach towards children.

Sonowal also said that Child Friendly Kit which has got a jacket as an essential component is just an outer costume, as he appealed to the police to be humble and kind and understand the psyche of the children.