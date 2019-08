SHILLONG: The opposition chief whip and Congress MLA P T Sawkmie on Wednesday said if the BJP believes in the slogan of Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas’, the BJP led government should invite Pope to visit India.

“The slogan indicates that BJP wants inclusive development and mutual trust and if this is taken seriously, there should not be any harm for the NDA to invite Pope to come to India”, Sawkmie said.