Rape accused escapes after jumping out of police vehicle

TURA: A man accused of rape escaped from police custody by jumping out of the running vehicle in Salmanpara border region of South West Garo Hills district on Tuesday, a delayed report stated.

The accused, German M Marak (20) of Betasing area had accompanied a friend identified as Sengchang D Shira to Salmanpara to meet a woman. Sengchang had allegedly promised to find a husband for the thirty year old woman and brought along his friend German Marak.

However, instead of any marriage proposal the accused German committed rape on the woman. The victim went to Salmanpara police station and filed an FIR.

After being arrested, both men were being taken to district headquarters Ampati when they jumped out of the vehicle in a desolate path of the road and fled. Police are yet to nab the two accused.