Protest groups in Williamnagar rally against rising cases of crime against women and children

TURA: Protesting student and social groups from Williamnagar region held a public rally on Thursday calling on authorities to ensure stern action against those perpetrating sexual assault on woman and children.

Members of the Garo Students union of east zone, Garoland State Movement Committee (GSMC) and its allies, FKJGP, AIGU, FAF, ASWA alongside students from schools and colleges took out a procession from Rongrenggre school field in Williamnagar to the deputy commissioner’s office to protest a recent incident involving a trader who was accused of ‘indecent’ behaviour with a local woman.

“We strongly condemn the incident of molestation attempt by the accused whose father is a policeman. We are seeking stern action against the accused and transfer of his father,” said GSU east zone president Saljrang Tengrik R Marak.

Prior to the rally, the protesting organizations held a meeting at Rongrenggre field and announced that strict vigil on illegal immigration would be in place to detect and deport them back to their place of origin.

Meanwhile, East Garo Hills superintendent of police R T G Momin informed that the accused trader has already been arrested following a complaint by the woman. The trader and the girl reportedly knew each other but during an argument he is alleged to have pulled her hand.

“The accused is already arrested and sent to judicial custody for the incident,” clarified the district police chief.