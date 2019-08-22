Polo shopping complex to be opened in Sept-Oct

SHILLONG: The Polo shopping complex, which is nearing completion, will be opened in September-October this year.

Officials informed that the civil work of the building is almost complete and final touches are being given to the complex.

It is being constructed at a cost of Rs 21.41-crore.

The National Building Construction Corporation (NBCC), which is implementing the project, was scheduled to complete it by March this year but it could not be done due to the model code of conduct for the general elections being in place. The Shillong Municipal Board is the beneficiary of the project which is coming up on its land.

The structure is set to transform the busy Polo market area.

The market will rehabilitate 297 vendors and shopkeepers.

The department will give first preference to those shopkeepers who were evicted from the old Polo market and the selection will be done only after the building is ready.

A few years back, meat vendors in Polo were evicted by the Shillong Municipal Board to pave way for the construction of the complex.