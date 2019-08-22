NGO, GIZ partner to execute project for NE women

From Our Special Correspondent

GUWAHATI: New Delhi-based NGO, Dhriiti – The Courage Within, has partnered with German Association for International Cooperation (GIZ India) as the regional agency in the North East to implement a project for women entrepreneurs in the region.

As it is, GIZ has been implementing the project, ‘Economic Empowerment of Women Entrepreneurs and Start-ups by Women’ in the country under the name of ‘Her & Now’, on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and in partnership with the Indian Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MoSDE).

The project’s objective is to promote aspiring and existing women entrepreneurs in India.

It offers capacity building sessions, one-on-one mentoring and customised support to equip the participating women entrepreneurs to build and grow their enterprises, achieve business milestones and realise their potential.

Post a round of selection interviews, the first cohort is expected to be launched in October this year with residential kickoff camps.

The programme will be delivered through four nodal centres – Agartala, Imphal, Jorhat and Shillong.

Over the next two years, Dhriiti would be providing incubation support to 130 women-led start-ups and acceleration support to 40 women-led enterprises in the region.