News Capsule

Free coaching

William Carey University, Meghalaya will conduct free coaching for (UPSC/MPSC etc.). Classes commence on September 2. All interested may submit their bio-data to the undersigned on/by August 30.

Felicitation

St Mary’s College, Shillong is organising the felicitation programme for outgoing students of 2019 on September 7 at 1:30 pm in St. Mary’s School auditorium. All outgoing students are requested to register in the college Students Service Centre. Last date for registration is September 4.

Janmashtami

Janmashtami (Birth of Lord Krishna) will be celebrated on August 23 at Shree Laxmi Narayan temple, Police Bazar. Bhajan programme will be held from 9 pm onwards by renowned artists from Guwahati. It will be followed by aarti and prasad distribution.

Symposium

To celebrate World Folklore Day, the Department of Cultural and Creative Studies, North-Eastern Hill University, Shillong is organising a national symposium on Urban Folklore with special reference to NE India on August 22 and 23 at the conference room of NEHU, New Guest House. The inauguration will take place at 9:30 am.

Foundation day

Youth Hostels Association of India, Meghalaya state branch invites its members to attend the 110th Founder’s Day celebration on August 24 at Govt Youth Hostel, Shillong at 2pm.

Programme

The Police Department, Meghalaya, will hold a one-day training programme on ‘Social Media and Fake News’ on August 27 at Police Headquarters from 9 am onwards.