NEHU football tourney

SHILLONG: In the NEHU Inter College Football (Men) Tournament, three matches were played on Wednesday. In the first match, BBS College defeated St. Anthony’s College, Byndihati by 5-1, second match is played between Shillong College v/s Nongstoin College where Shillong College defeated Nongstoin College by 4-1 and the third match is played between Mendipathar College v/s North-East Adventist College, in normal time score is level by 2-2, Mendipathar College defeated North-East Adventist College by 3-1 in tie breaker.