KSU wants kingpin be arrested to stem drug menace

SHILLONG:The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) urged Meghalaya Police to arrest the kingpin to ensure that drug abuse will have no a place in the state.

In a press communiqué, the union’s general secretary, Donald Thabah said small time drug peddlers were often caught while the main culprits remained untraceable which has led to the rising incidents of drug abuse in the state. Thabah said that contraband drugs had made inroads to even in rural areas.

The union lauded the efforts of the East Khasi Hills police led by the present Superintendent of Police, Claudia Lyngwa for curbing the increasing drug menace in Shillong and making arrests.

He added that the police department in collaboration with the Dorbar Shnong, youth organizations and NGOs will ensure that the drug problem is tackled.