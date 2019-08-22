Inclusion of disaster management and preparedness in school curriculum highlighted  

TURA: North Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, S C Sadhu on Thursday highlighted the need to include disaster management and preparedness in school curriculum so that students have the knowledge to cope and act as and when disaster occurs.

The deputy commissioner highlighted this during the one day mock drill cum orientation programme on role of urban local bodies in Disaster management held at Paschal English Secondary School in Resubelpara. The event which was organized by District Disaster Management Authority in tandem with Civil Defence, North Garo Hills District saw the active participation of school students, teachers and other community leaders.

During the programme, Sadhu also informed that the mock drill demonstration in schools aim to make students aware about safety measures and techniques of responding during times of disaster emergencies by involving students to participate as the first responders. Since the important aspect of disaster management is to mitigate losses of both life and property, it is imperative for all individuals to learn about disaster preparedness and alleviate the impact of loss or damage during disaster situation, added the Deputy Commissioner.

Others who spoke during the programme were DDMO, Pier Anjeli Marak , J D Sangma, an official of the Meghalaya Home Guards who demonstrated safety and evacuation measures and Principal of Paschal School, Fr George.