HSPDP against unilateral decision on Shella candidate

SHILLONG: The Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) has said Balajied Synrem, son of late Donkupar Roy, is a candidate of the UDP and not of the Regional Democratic Alliance (RDA).

This was discussed during the central executive committee (CEC) meeting of the HSPDP on Wednesday. The RDA is a coalition of the UDP and HSPDP. The CEC of the HSPDP maintained that the discussion on candidature should be done at the RDA meeting.

The general secretary of the HSPDP, Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar said, “Since, we have not discussed anything in the RDA meeting means that Balajied, as of today, is still a candidate of UDP and not of RDA. But if discussions are held in the RDA and RDA takes the decision to support Balajied, then he becomes the candidate of RDA.”

The party has entrusted the HSPDP MLAs, Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar and Samlin Malngiang to put forth the subject of Shella candidate in the Regional Democratic Alliance (RDA).

“The opinion of the party is that the matter of Shella bypoll should be taken up in the RDA. We have to speak first in the RDA,” he said.

Asked whether it is too late since UDP will declare Balajied’s candidature on Thursday, Lyngdoh said it is not late as talks need to be held in RDA and decisions will have to be taken during the meeting of RDA.

Besides the Shella candidate, the CEC of the HSPDP also carried out a ‘post mortem’ of the council elections held this year.

Lyngdoh said the party leaders felt that they did not receive much support from the party members in the constituencies where they fielded the candidates.

According to HSPDP, this is one of reasons why they lost the 2019 council election.

The CEC of the HSPDP also discussed the need to strengthen the party.