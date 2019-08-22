Harijan Colony wants business as usual

SHILLONG: The Harijan Colony wants reopening of the closed road being guarded by security personnel.

After last year’s incident at Harijan Colony on May 31, security forces had put up barricades preventing movement of vehicles. Secretary of Harijan Panchayat Committee Gurjit Singh said on Wednesday that there is a need to re-open the road for vehicular traffic.

“How long can we live in isolation. Except heavy vehicles like buses, the authorities can allow other vehicles to pass through the area”, Singh said.

According to Singh, the matter was raised in the past with the government, but there was no favourable reply.

For the past 14 months, the area has been cordoned off and security personnel are guarding both entry and exit points.

Several residents were also affected after more than 40 shops were closed following the incident.

“The shops are yet to be opened and this has affected their income”, Singh said.

There is normal situation now and there should not be any reason for perennial closure of the area, he added.

He also pointed out that the government can open the road for vehicular traffic on a trial basis and if they foresee any further trouble, they can close it again.