Goa NGO grooms soccer coaches in Shillong

GUWAHATI: Forca Goa Foundation, an NGO based in Goa, organised a two-day Premier Skills Community Coaching programme for 20 grassroots coaches in Shillong as part of the Foundation’s coach development programme.

The programme was conducted for 13 male and 7 female coaches from three local clubs in Shillong – Mawkhar Sports Club, Mawlai Sports Club and Wahingdoh Sports Club and local grassroots academy, OnSide Sports, a statement said.

The programme, funded and supported by the British Council in India was conducted by Nathaniel Da Costa, football development manager and Premier Skills coach educator from Forca Goa Foundation and Avinash Kharel, Premier Skills coach educator.

Through the community coaching programme, the Foundation hopes to provide coaches the tools and knowledge to deliver organised, safe and fun football sessions for children of all abilities.

Premier Skills initiative is run by the Premier League and the British Council in association with the Sports Authority of India and the Indian Super League. The programme uses football to develop a brighter future for young people around the world.