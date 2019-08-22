East Khasi Hills DC launches SSG

SHILLONG: East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, Matsiewdor War Nongbri ,on Thursday launched the Swachh Survekshan Grameen (SSG) in the district on Thursday

The objective of the programme is to undertake rankings of states and districts on the basis of key quantitative and qualitative Swachh Bharat Mission – Grameen parameters besides engaging rural community in improvement of their sanitation status through an IEC campaign

Under the programme, there will be engagement with citizens and their feedback and recommendations will be solicited to improve the programme

The programme will also ascertain Swachhata on ground through direct observation of sanitation status in public places.

Speaking on the occasion, Matsiewdor War Nongbri said that the citizens of the state should have knowledge about the app and it is the duty of the District Administration to ensure that villagers becomes a part of the programme by giving their feedback

She also said that people should be extensively made aware about the objectives of the programme especially in rural areas.

It may be mentioned that the Swachh Survekshan Grameen programme will provide national ranking of all the states and districts in the country on the basis of quantitative and qualitative sanitation parameters and the ranking is done by using information on the service legal progress, direct observation of public places and citizens feedback

The field survey under the programme has started and it will continue till September 25 while the submission of self assessment reports will be done on September 25 and the SSG 2019 national awards will be give on October 2