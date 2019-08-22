Death toll from Afghan wedding blast rises to 80

Kabul: The death toll from an Islamic State attack on a Kabul wedding at the weekend has reached at least 80, an official said on Wednesday, as the Afghan capital still reels from the deadliest blast in more than a year.

A suicide bomber targeted a packed Afghan wedding hall in west Kabul Saturday as celebrations were in full swing. Authorities said the initial death toll was at least 63, with more than 180 people wounded.

“The death toll has now risen to 80,” interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi told AFP. “Some injured people with critical wounds who were taken to hospital have lost their lives.”

It was Kabul’s deadliest attack since January 2018 when the Taliban packed an ambulance with explosives and detonated it in a crowded street — killing 103 people, according to an official toll.

Saturday’s attack on the mainly Shia wedding was claimed by IS. (AFP)