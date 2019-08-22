DC directs SSA to pull up under-performing school heads

TURA: South West Garo Hills Deputy Comissioner, Ramkumar S has directed SSA functionaries to identify the bottom 10 schools in the district that are very poor or are the lowest in terms of academic performance and to issue warning to the heads of such schools that their salaries would be held up for failing in their duties to nurture and motivate the students.

The directive was given during a meeting with Education officials and functionaries of the District Unit of SSA on Thursday which was held to review the education scenario vis-a-vis the functioning and academic performance of students in the schools across the district. The meeting is a part of Deputy Commissioner’s Systematic Review of the implementation of schemes and projects by various line departments which is being conducted in the district on a monthly basis and followed up with field inspections.

Laying stress on the improvement of the academic performance of students in the district, the meeting reviewed the progress and functioning of the coaching centres which were set up across the district for class X students under the initiative of the Deputy Commissioner to improve their performance in the SSLC examination.

Interventions under SSA, RMSA, implementation of Mid-Day Meal and the process of establishment of Eklavya Model Residential School were also discussed in the meeting besides the performance and functioning of schools.It may be mentioned that the Deputy Commissioner’s systematic review and field inspection with the respective line departments are conducted as per the monthly schedule prepared in advance by the Planning department which is the nodal department for conducting the same.