Congress rubbishes downfall remark

SHILLONG: Veteran Congress leader Charles Pyngrope asserted that Congress is still strong and its presence in politics cannot be dismissed even though it is not in power at the Center and the state.

He went on to say that it all depends on the mandate of the people and the party will not disappear. The Congress at the Center was displaced from power in 2014 while the state Congress remained in power for long till NPP-led government took the reins of power from the Congress in 2018.

Speaking to a section of the press, he said, “How can the Congress be weak? Only because it is not in power in the state or in the country does not mean the Congress party will be wiped out. No it is not like that.” In his opinion, Pyngrope said that no Congress MLA has expressed willingness to leave the party till 2023 from his discussion with his MLA colleagues while he cannot predict its fate after 2023.

“To switch allegiance only because the party is not in power in Delhi is absurd. In this case, the Anti-Defection law has played a good role,” he said adding that politicians defected to other parties at their whims and fancies prior to the anti-defection law.

Referring to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Pyngrope said the future of Congress is still bright.

He said, “The Congress has a strong foundation starting from the areas in Khliehriat (East Jaintia Hills) till Ranikor (South West Khasi Hills).”

When asked about Ampareen Lyngdoh’s move to leave the party, he said the Congress MLA from Laitumkhrah did not express anything in the CLP.

He refused to comment anything further on the matter.

On the other hand, the party is also preparing to contest the Shella bypoll.

“Congress has a considerable vote bank in Shella”, Pyngrope added.