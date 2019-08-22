CM meets Rijiju for National Games infra

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, accompanied by Health Minister AL Hek, on Wednesday called on Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju in Delhi and made a presentation on infrastructure needed for conducting National Games 2022.

In an hour long meeting with Rijiju at his residence, chief minister apprised him on the preparedness in view of the National Games in the state. He informed Rijiju that all plans have been chalked out to host the National Games in Meghalaya with regards to building of infrastructure, logistics and conduct of the events.

Seeking special financial assistance for the conduct of the games, the chief minister gave a detailed presentation on the infrastructure requirement.

Rijiju has assured all support to the government.

Following the meeting with Rijiju, the chief Minister had a detailed discussion with Secretary, Ministry of Sports and Director General, Sports Authority of India.

Terming the meeting as fruitful, the chief minister said, “Ministry of Sports has assured all support to ensure successful conduct of the games in Meghalaya. We are very positive that all the necessary logistics and requirements for the games would be completed within the stipulated timeline.”

The chief minister also said the continuous engagement with the Ministry of Sports has yield results as the central government has recognised the importance of building necessary sports infrastructure that would facilitate promotion of sports in Meghalaya, apart from hosting the National Games.

Golf Course

Hek also submitted a memorandum to Rijiju with a request to provide special consideration to develop the famed Shillong Golf Course that would turn 100 years in 2024.