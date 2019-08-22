Assam govt to engage agency on tea industry crisis

From Our Correspondent

GUWAHATI: Assam Industries and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary on Wednesday declared that a third party agency would be engaged to study the current crisis of the tea industry in Assam and submit a report for better management, marketing, technical support, packaging, design, market linkage et al.

He also said that a tea park following the model of Dubai Tea Park will be built at Chaygaon which will boost the export market of Assam tea.

Patowary also interacted with the stakeholders of the tea industry at Assam Administrative Staff College here on challenges currently faced by the tea industry and to find out solutions.

Representatives from various tea planters’ associations like Indian Tea Association (ITA), North Eastern Tea Association (NETA), Tea Association of India (TAI), Bharatiya Cha Parishad (BCP), Surma Valley Branch Indian Tea Association (SVBITA), All Assam Small Tea Growers Association (AASTGA) etc., attended the meeting with the Minister.

Patowary said the Government of Assam was committed for development of the tea industry and welfare of its people. He mentioned that there will be budget provision for research and development of tea for the Tocklai Tea Research Institute. He called upon the big tea gardens to allocate 5 per cent of land for other plants like agar, coffee, black pepper, et al.