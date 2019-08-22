Assam calls for restoration of 90:10 pattern of funding

GUWAHATI: Assam Government has requested the Centre to restore 90:10 funding pattern instead of the present 80:20 pattern to boost the industrialisation in the state especially in the MSME sector.

The request was placed before the Union MSME Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi who called upon the State Industries and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary at Janata Bhawan here on Thursday.

Minister Patowary said that Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) is a dominant sector in the industrial scenario of Assam. He also stated that it contributes maximum employment generation with minimum capital and is a major contributor to the State’s economic growth.

As a special category state, Minister Patowary requested Minister Sarangi to enhance the Centre and State’s funding ratio to 90:10 from the present ration of 80:20 and increase the amount for infrastructure development in MSME sector from Rs. 10 crore to Rs. 20 crore for Assam.

He also requested the Union Minister to consider including the approach road to industrial infrastructures and enhancing the project completion period from 2 years to three years. Matters related to MSME schemes like tool room, extension centre, PMEGP, industrial infrastructure improvement etc. were discussed in detail.

Minister Sarangi assured all help to expedite and sanction the State’s projects pertaining to MSME in the areas of entrepreneurship skill development, procurement and marketing support, setting up of incubation centre on food processing etc.

The Union Minister quoted Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy that production by masses should replace mass production. He advocated for handicraft and khadi industries to boost rural economy and ensure generation of employment, especially for women and youths.

He also called upon the State Government to popularize organic farming and promote value addition of spices to fetch higher prices at the international markets.