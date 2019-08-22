8 year-old raped by villager in South Garo Hills

TURA: Woman police have been called in to the village of Kapasipara in Gasuapara block region of south Garo Hills on Thursday after a father approached them to register a complaint accusing a fellow villager of raping his eight-year-old daughter, this week.

In his police complaint, the victim’s father revealed that the villager, identified as one Chichim D Shira, sexually assaulted his eight and a half year old daughter on the afternoon of August 20th.

The accused is suspected to be a serial sexual predator after the victim revealed to her family that this was not the first attack on her.

A few months ago, the accused had waylaid the little girl while she was returning home from school.

“She was coming home when he dragged her to the jungle and committed the crime,” stated the father in the FIR.

Rising cases of crimes particularly against children are becoming major concern in the Garo Hills with one or more such incidents being reported almost every week in the region.

Body recovered near Rajabala: A body of a woman floating on the Jinjiram river has been retrieved by police from near Rajpur in Bhaitbari area of Rajabala on Thursday evening.

The victim has been identified as one Narjina Begum of Rajpur (Tilepara) in West Garo Hills district. Police are awaiting the post mortem report of the victim to ascertain the cause of death since there was no missing person’s report.