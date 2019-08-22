7th Economic Census operation launched in Meghalaya

SHILLONG: Additional Chief Secretary, H Marwein on Thursday launched the 7th Economic Census in the State.

Addressing the launching programme, Marwein said that this massive exercise was being conducted to provide disaggregated information on various operational and structural aspects of all economic establishments.

This economic census will provide valuable insights into geographical spread, clusters of economic activities, ownership pattern and persons of the establishments engaged in economic activities.

Marwein further asserted that this exercise was important for the State and the country as a whole as this would provide valuable inputs in planning for the economic uplift of the people. He also urged the Rangbah Shnongs, the Nokmas to cooperate and gave a helping hand in this endeavour to make this exercise a grand success.

Stating that mobile phones are being used for the first time in such a massive exercise, he added that 6044 village in the state would be covered in Meghalaya under the exercise.He further asked the enumerators to carry out their job diligently.

Deputy Director General, National Statistical Office (FOD), Regional Office Shillong, S. K. Jana who was also present on the occasion informed that this was for the first time that the Union Government had decided to conduct the exercise through Common Service Centres with the involvement of Deputy Commissioners

He also informed that the Economic census in 5 districts had begun from Thursday and in other six districts, the census operations would start once the CSCs were ready for it by the first week of September

He also said that the numerators should be informed that details of individuals should not be divulged before anyone except the concern department.

During the programme, the Additional Chief Secretary also launched the Mobile App which will be used by the Enumerators and the Supervisors in this Economic Census.

For the conduct of the 7th Economic Census, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has partnered with CSC e-Governance Services India Limited, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, as the implementing agency for 7th Economic Census. The enumerators and supervisors engaged by the CSC have been trained to collect data on mobile application developed for data capture, validation, report generation and dissemination.

It may be mentioned that the Phase A of the Census has started on 22nd August, 2019 where five Districts of the State, namely, East Khasi Hills, West Jaintia Hills, Ri Bhoi, West Garo Hills and North Garo Hills is being covered. The remaining six Districts, namely, East Garo Hills, South Garo Hills, West Khasi Hills, East Jaintia Hills, South West Khasi Hills and South West Garo Hills will be covered in Phase B on 2nd September, 2019.