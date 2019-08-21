Youth exchange programme for students held in Tura

TURA: A Youth Exchange Programme was organized in Tura recently by the West Garo Hills District Sports Office where the district Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh participated as Chief Guest. During the programme, 8 institutions from the district participated and showcased their various talents in the events organised which included Folk Song, Folk Dance, Quiz, Debate competition, etc.

In the Quiz competition, Aeroville Higher Secondary School, Government Boys Higher Secondary School and St. Xavier’s Higher Secondary School bagged the first, second and third prizes respectively, while in the Debate competition, Winona A Sangma from St. Xavier’s Higher Secondary School, Rikchibel D Shira from Don Bosco College and Mikkimchi M Marak from Aeroville Higher Secondary School bagged the first, second and third prizes.

In the Folk Dance competition, Don Bosco College, Aeroville Higher Secondary School and PASF received the first, second and third prizes respectively while Durama College, Government Boys Higher Secondary School and PASF bagged the first, second and third prizes respectively for Folk Song competition.In addition, Chukam T Sangma and Gedion R Marak from Durama College bagged the first and the second prizes for Guitars while the top three prizes in the Talent Show were bagged by Grikjachong, Rikja Sangma and Eshana M Marak.

