Speed up Agartala-Akhaura rail project: Deb to IRCON

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb urged the delegation of Indian Railway Construction (IRCON) and Texmaco Rail and Engineering Limited to speed up the ongoing track laying work in Agartala-Akhaura stretch for establishing railway link between Tripura and Bangladesh. While reviewing the progress of the work with a four-member team headed by Director (Construction) of IRCON Jogesh Mishra, the chief minister said the MoU for 11-km rail connectivity was signed between India and Bangladesh on February 15, 2013, but the progress of the work has been slow. He called them for completion of the work at the earliest. Under this project, railway track would be laid from Badharghat to Nishchintapur (Indian Territory) of Tripura and Nishchintapur to Gangasagar (Bangladesh). The Ministry of DoNER has allocated Rs 580 crore for the construction of a 5.46 kilometres rail link within India and Rs 392 crore for the construction of a 6.57 kilometres rail link within Bangladesh. (UNI)