Shillong Medical College hangs fire

SHILLONG: The construction of Tura Medical College has made significant progress while the proposed Shillong Medical College is still stuck in vetting of the revised estimates although both were conceived together years ago.

Sources said that work on the Tura College is progressing well but problems have come up with regard to the Shillong Medical College for which construction is yet to begin even though it was approved seven years ago.

According to sources, the MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) was signed between the state government and the KPC group way back in 2012-13 and the project was supposed to come up in Jhalupara.

However, the MDA government later changed the location from Jhalupara to Umsawi and the KPC submitted a new modified blueprint with revised tuition fees and the budget has shot up due to the delay.

The revision and modification of MOU is now being vetted by the Finance and Law departments after which necessary action would follow.

It may be recalled that former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma had laid the foundation stone for the state’s first medical college in 2017 five years after an MoU was signed.

It is learnt that the initial project cost was Rs 250 crore, but now it is likely to go up to around Rs 350-400 crore because of the delay.