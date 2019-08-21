Office picketing threat on Williamnagar Municipal office

TURA: Peeved by a non-responsive municipal board to complaints about road congestion along the stretch leading up to Simsang bridge at Warima in Williamnagar town, the Garo Students union have given a letter to the deputy commissioner informing about an impending two day office picketing, next week.

The east zone unit of the GSU announced that they would go ahead with the picketing of the Williamnagar Municipal Board office on the 26th and 27th of this month to protest the failure of the municipality to clear the road leading to the main bridge over Simsang river.

“Illegal construction of shops on both sides of the road all the way to the bridge has made the path congested. It is not only causing traffic hindrance and inconvenience but also endangering the lives of people who have to pass through the route,” stated GSU president Saljrang Tengrik Marak in the complaint to Deputy commissioner Swapnil Tembe on Wednesday.

Complaints have been galore about the narrowing of the path on either side of the bridge due to the mushrooming of dozens of small stalls. As a result of the narrow road, traffic snarls have become a common phenomenon during school going hours and students are impacted the most.

“People have been complaining about this problem for quite some time and we as a student union had also given a week’s time for the municipal board to remove these illegal structures but no action was taken,” alleged the student union.

It is worth mentioning that Williamnagar is the first and only planned town in the state of Meghalaya.