NPP may back UDP candidate in Shella bypoll

SHILLONG: The National People’s Party (NPP) has given a positive indication to the United Democratic Party (UDP) that it may not field a candidate and instead support the latter’s candidate in the upcoming Shella bypoll.

The bypoll in Shella has been necessitated following the death of UDP president and Speaker Donkupar Roy who was the MLA of the constituency for seven terms.

Sources said the NPP does not want to put up a candidate in Shella as a mark of respect to Roy, the architect of MDA.

The interim president of the UDP, Bindo M Lanong also said the HSPDP, being a part of the Regional Democratic Alliance (RDA), will not contest the election.

Stating that the UDP and the people of the constituency will meet on August 22 to finalise its candidate, he added that there is every possibility that the magic of late Roy will work again in the bypoll as majority of the people in the constituency loved him.

“This is the reason he won the election seven times and even his MDC who is the CEM in the KHADC has won four times,” he said while maintaining that Shella is a constituency which has always voted for the regional party.

Balajied Synrem, the eldest son of Roy, is the choice of UDP.

Lanong also said it is the prerogative of the chief minister to call the MDA meeting and discuss about electing a new Speaker of the Assembly.

The bypoll to Shella constituency is likely to be held within this year. The election department has already sent the information to the Election Commission about the vacant seat due to the death of Roy on July 28.

Since October and December will be the months of religious festivals, the Election Commission may choose any other date.

The bypoll should be held within six months.