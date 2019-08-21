Nongpoh to host fifth edition of Sunfeast Cup in September

Nongpoh: The fifth edition of the Sunfeast Cup 2019, Meghalaya edition is all set to begin in the month of September from 9-15 this year at Mylliem playground, Lynti Jam Welfare and Development Association (LJDWA) President, Sumarlang Swer informed media persons at Nongpoh on Tuesday.

The event which was sponsored by Sunfeast Company was organised by the LJDWA and supported by the SPT Sports, Bangalore. This year, as many as 150 teams from various parts of the state will participated in this football tournament to determine the winner which will called as ‘Meghalaya Masters’. Sumarlang Swer also informed that the event will be divided into three categories, where two categories of under-13 and under-16 will be for boys and under 16 for girls.

‘It is very inspiring to tell you that in the first edition of this tournament, we have as many as 40 teams, and in the second edition, there are around 80 teams. The number of participating teams keep on increasing every year and this time, we have as many as 150 teams from various parts of the state’ Swer said. He also informed that the screening of players will held on August 28, at Mylliem playground from 10 pm onwards and that the players should bring along with them, recent passport size photograph, birth certificate, school identity card and certificate.

The main aim of the tournament is to promote the local talents in terms of sports in the field of football. The winner from state will then get a chance to represent Meghalaya in the North East finals which will be held in Guwahati in the month of November-December.