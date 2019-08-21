NEHU official assures to look into alleged anomalies  

TURA: The Pro Vice Chancellor (PVC) of North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Tura Campus has assured to look into the various allegations made against the university by its students and promised to rectify the same if the allegations are found to be true.

The assurance from the (PVC) came after leaders of the Garo Students’ Union (GSU) CEC (Tengsak) recently met the official following complaints from several quarters that there were anomalies regarding the absorption of Garo students into the Masters Degree in various departments and with regard to the fate of the MSC, Forestry Department at the campus.

During the meeting, assurance was given to the student leaders to look into the allegation that the number of Garo students absorbed into the Masters Degree programmes have declined, and a promise made to promptly discuss the matter with the HODs of all departments. The PVC also promised to look into the allegation that there was not a single Garo student in the MCA Department and to find out whether eligible students had applied for the programme.

There was also the allegation that Garo students with more than 60 percentages who have applied for various programs have been denied admission based on the premise that their entrance exam marks were not on par as required and that students from various tribes and communities who had attained far less percentages in NEHU exams have been given admission based on their better performance in the admission entrance exam. The PVC informed that it should not be the case and that the matter will be investigated and corrections in the direction would be made to increase the seats for Garo students.

On the allegation that the number of Garo students admitted into the newly launched MSW programme was very few, the PVC assured that the matter would be sorted out and the number of seats extended, if found to be true.

With regard to the matter of MSC Forestry Department to be launched in NEHU Tura Campus being suspended, the official informed that there will first be recruitment of the faculty to be followed by launching of the programme in the campus in August 2020. It was also informed during the meeting that the BSC Horticulture programme would be launched very soon at the campus.

The leaders of the GSU CEC will again revisit the campus and meet the PVC on August 22 to review the actions taken on the issues highlighted.