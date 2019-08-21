Meghalaya Assembly session from Sept 6

SHILLONG: The Autumn session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly will commence from September 6.

The Commissioner and Secretary of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, Dr Andrew Simons said that the Business Advisory Committee of the Assembly will meet on August 23 to finalize the agenda and the number of days for the session.

It may be mentioned that the MDA Government would soon have to elect a new Speaker of the Assembly as the former Speaker, Late Dr Donkupar Roy passed away last month.