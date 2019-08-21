Manipur CM N Biren Singh launches personal website

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh launched his website, www.nbirensingh.com at the Cabinet Hall of Chief Minister’s Secretariat on Tuesday. The website contains the chief minister’s profile, latest information, achievements, works, photo gallery and video gallery etc. The website also has a contact page wherein people may post their complaints and grievances to the Grievance Cell of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat. Photos of the Sangai Photo Festival Competition, 2018 held as part of the Manipur Sangai Festival, 2018 have been uploaded on the website. (UNI)