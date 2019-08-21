KHNAM call to comply with revised minimum wages

GUWAHATI: Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) has called upon the state government to issue strict instructions to all department heads to comply with the revised rate of minimum wages and implement the Meghalaya Regular Casual Workers Scheme 1996 in letter and spirit.

The appeal comes in the wake of the recent notification on the revision of the minimum wage payable to the employees under the 29 Schedule of Employments with effect from April 1, 2019.

Accordingly, the minimum wage in addition to variable dearness allowance per day has been set at Rs 314 (Rs 300 + 14) for unskilled workers, Rs 356 (Rs 340 + 16) for semi-skilled workers, Rs. 398 (Rs. 380 + 18) for skilled workers and Rs. 439 (Rs. 420 +19 ) for highly-skilled workers.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, KHNAM alleged that most of the departments and government offices have not followed the guidelines of the state government in regard to wages.

“The RTI reply received by us has revealed that employees of the Meghalaya State Sports Council were paid Rs 184 as minimum daily wages. Similarly departments like KHADC, MeECL and many others follow their own rate of minimum wages,” the party said.

KHNAM had lodged a complaint with the labour commissioner against these government offices and is in the process of ensuring that all employees are paid as per the rates fixed by the government from time to time.

“Most of the employees do not dare to speak up against their officers and department heads and are left helpless. It is therefore the job of the government to ensure that its decision is implemented in letter and spirit and take to task those who violate the rules,” the party said.

It further alleged that the state government had “forgotten” to implement the Meghalaya Regular Casual Worker Scheme 1996.

“If the situation does not change soon and things remain as it is, it would be fair to say that such revision of minimum wages is nothing but an eyewash and an attempt to fool the people of the state,” it said.