Karbi, Dimasa groups rue ‘tardy’ MoS execution

GUWAHATI: Karbi and Dimasa organisations have welcomed the move to set up bhawans for the two communities in New Delhi, even as they feel that the progress of implementation of the clauses under the Memorandum of Settlement (MoS), inked eight years back, has been “tardy”.

Union home minister Amit Shah had laid the foundation stones for the Karbi Bhawan and Dimasa Bhawan of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, Diphu and North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council, Haflong respectively, at Dwarka on Monday. The two bhawans will be constructed at a cost of Rs 130 crore.

Speaking to The Shillong Times on Tuesday, Karbi Students Association, central committee president, Samson Teron however said that the progress of implementation of the clauses under the MoS has been “very slow”.

“Eight years have passed since the MoS was signed (with United People’s Democratic Solidarity) but a lot remains to be done. To cite one example, work on the 70-km state highway from Hamren to Hojai, which is considered the economic lifeline of West Karbi Anglong, is yet to start. Here, the question of pursuing the matter of implementation of the conditions agreed upon does not arise as the agreement was signed back in 2011,” Teron said.

Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council chief executive member, Tuliram Ronghang had reportedly said that projects worth Rs 12000 crore under the agreement were yet to be implemented.

On the other hand, the All Dimasa Students Union (ADSU) termed the move to construct the Dimasa Bhawan in Delhi as “historic, saying that it would give new shape and identity to the culture and language of the Dimasa community.

“At the same time, we would urge the government to speed up implementation of the other conditions agreed upon when the MoS was signed between the central and state governments and the Dima Halam Daogah,” Uttam Langthasa, ADSU president, Dima Hasao district committee, said.