India eves enter final

Tokyo: Following an impressive performance against Australia, the Indian women’s hockey team on Tuesday secured its place in the final of the Olympic test event by playing out a 0-0 draw against China here.

The Indian team looked in good rhythm during the initial stages of the first quarter, and constantly built pressure on the Chinese defense.

The World No. 10 side looked comfortable in possession, and rotated the ball well to threaten the opponents in the opening 10 minutes, which also reflected when it won its first penalty corner in the 8th minute. India’s penalty corner expert Gurjit Kaur stepped up to take the set-piece, but could not find the back of the net as the Chinese Goalkeeper Dongxiao Li deflected the ball away from danger. India started the second quarter also with great attacking flair, and won themselves their second penalty corner in the 17th minute. India topped the points table, and will now face hosts and World No. 14 Japan in the final on Wednesday. (PTI)