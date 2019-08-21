House panel to seek assault victims’ bills

SHILLONG: The Assembly Committee on Woman Empowerment, which is following up the assault case of social activists Agnes Kharshiing and Amita Sangma, has decided to write to the Director of the NEIGRIHMS seeking a full report on the medical bills of the victims.

Chairperson of the Committee Ampareen Lyngdoh on Tuesday said that information was received on Tuesday that the political department had sought the bill from the NEIGRIHMS where both underwent treatment.

However, there was no response from NEIGRIHMS to the query of the department regarding the medical bills.

Lyngdoh on Tuesday held a meeting with the secretary and legal advisor of the committee and they decided to write to the Director of the NEIGRIHMS seeking a full report on the medical bills of the victims.

In addition, Committee has also decided to write to the families of both the victims as it feels that a link is missing somewhere between the family and the NEIGRIHMS as far as the issue of compensation is concerned.