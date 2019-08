SHILLONG: The High Court of Meghalaya on Tuesday pursued the pending PIL related to cleanliness of Umiam lake.

The division bench comprising Chief Justice Ajay Kumar Mittal and Justice HS Thangkhiew heard the matter.

KHADC counsel V.G.K. Kynta sought more time to file an affidavit.

The copy of the report filed by the Amicus Curiae was supplied to Advocate General and Kynta.

The case was adjourned to September 12.