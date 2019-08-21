CM meets Gadkari for natl highways

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Tuesday met Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in Delhi and urged him to declare several state highways in the state as national highways.

He along with Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong and Transport Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar called on Gadkari.

The state delegation apprised the union minister to consider declaring of important state highways as new national highways, which included Umtyngar – Sohra – Mawlong – Ichamati – Bholaganj (76.50 km), Nidanpur – Tikrikilla – Medhipara – Rongsai – Bajengdoba – Resubelpara – Damra (120 km), Umsning – Mawhati – Jagi (79 km), Pasiyih Garampani road to Meghalaya upto Haflong in Assam (48 km), Weiloi – Mawsynram – Balat – Ranikor (75 km), Mairang – Nongkhlaw – Patharkhmah Ranigodown road (80 km), Jowai Nartiang Kdiap Khanduli road (60 km) and Tura – Dalu road – Chokpot to Sibbari (63 km).

The delegation also urged the central minister to release funds under Central Road Fund (CRF).

The state government also urged the Centre to declare roads approved ‘in principle’ as new national highways which included Dkhiah – Sutnga – Saipung – Moulsei (84 km), Nongstoin – Maweit – Nongjri (75 km), Assam – Meghalaya border, Bhoirymbong on Shillong bypass (18 km), Garobadha – Ampati – Zigzag – Mahendraganj (52 km), Mawngap – Mawkyrwat – Rangthong – Nongnah – Dirang – Khadphra (96 km).

Gadkari has assured to consider the proposal of the state government and suggested the government to initiate measures to submit proposals to start vehicle fitness centres as well as two driving schools in the backward region of the state.