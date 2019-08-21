Centre supports piggery value chain

Conrad & Prestone meet Union Minister

SHILLONG: The Centre has decided to support the state government in piggery value chain.

The chief minister Conrad Sangma along with deputy chief minister in-charge of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Prestone Tynsong called on union minister for fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying, Giriraj Singh at his office in Delhi on Tuesday.

Sangma apprised Singh on the initiative of the piggery value chain that is being introduced in the state.

The union minister appreciated the intervention being started by Meghalaya and extended all co-operation and support to the state.

The objective of the initiative is to intensify piggery in the region in a scientific manner and promote piggery value chain. The government is making an endeavour to establish value chain by creating a pool of commercial breeders, scientific rearing, pig feeds to be produced scientifically and others.

Sangma and Tynsong highlighted the scope of piggery in Meghalaya and Northeast, while suggesting that huge market potential exists within the region.

Sangma also informed that Meghalaya is exploring the market potential with neighbouring countries and have initiated discussion for processed value added pig products to Thailand. Union Minister Giriraj Singh said that Meghalaya should take steps to intensify pig rearing in a scientific manner by introducing quality germ plasm that would ensure economic growth resulting into livelihood. Singh said that embryo transplant should be introduced in Meghalaya and research should be conducted with indigenous variety of pigs. He also suggested establishment of a breeding farm in Meghalaya.

Singh also suggested introduction of livestock integration such as pig-fish integration, pig-poultry-fish integration and others. He also suggested the chief minister to introduce exotic pigs and crossbreeds which has high production performance.

He said insufficient availability of quality stock is posing a great hindrance in boosting pig production.

During the course of the discussion, Sangma and Tynsong also apprised the union minister on intervention that are being taken to produce quality feed for pig, cattle and poultry.

The union minister came up with suggestion that Moringa Pig Feed be introduced in Meghalaya and has asked the state government to come up with plans which the central government has agreed to fully fund. The union minister said that Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying will extend full cooperation to Meghalaya to take lead in the Northeast in the Animal Husbandry sector.

Officials of the Ministry and National Cooperative Development Cooperation (NCDC) were also present in the discussion.