Bangla committed to rooting out terrorism

No info on NE rebel camps: Official

SHILLONG: Bangladesh has made it clear that the country has almost successfully rooted out terrorism from its soil and will continue to work hand-in-hand with India on this issue.

District Magistrate from Jamalpur, Bangladesh, Ahmed Kabir said the country is committed to eradicate terrorism.

He was speaking at the meeting of District Magistrates/Deputy Commissioners for Cluster-9, between bordering districts of India (Meghalaya) and Bangladesh, in the city on Tuesday.

The meeting was to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries.

The DC-DM Conference had the participation from seven districts of Bangladesh — Jamalpur, Sherpur, Netrakona, Mymensing, Sylhet, Sunamganj and Kurigram.

From Meghalaya, the participating districts were East Khasi Hills, West Jaintia Hills, East Jaintia Hills, West Garo Hills, South West Garo Hills, South Garo Hills and South West Khasi Hills.

Kabir said Bangladesh manifested its strong opposition to extremism and terrorism.

He said issues such as infiltration along the international border, smuggling, repairing of damaged border pillars and export of coal will be pursued.

Kabir also maintained that Bangladesh has no camps set up by insurgents from North East India.

Speaking to reporters, Kabir said, “There are no militant camps in Bangladesh. Bangladesh and India in recent years have shared information regarding this and operations have been carried out by the law and order forces.”

He went on to add that Bangladesh has demonstrated strong opposition to all kinds of terrorist and extremist activities and said, “India and Bangladesh will work together to root out terrorist activities”.

Responding to allegations that Bangladesh is sheltering militants from the North East, he said if there is any specific information regarding any militant activities Bangladesh will examine and take necessary steps as per law so that India does not suffer from such type of criminal activities.

When asked on cattle smuggling, Kabir said, “No smuggling can be promoted and we want to curb all types of smuggling. BSF and BGB will work together on this.”