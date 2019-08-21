BACARDI NH7 Weekender enthrall Shillong on Nov 1-2

SHILLONG: India’s happiest music festival is all set to take centre stage in the beautiful hills of Meghalaya from November 1-2, 2019. The fifth edition of the much loved BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender just got bigger and better with its exciting line-up of local and global artists.

The festival will see electrifying performances by international artistes like Karnivool and Intervals, with more to be announced soon. Indian artistes who will play at the venue are Shubha Mudgal, Benny Dayal and Funktuation, When Chai Met Toast and Raja Kumari. Among some exceptional talent from the North-east set to perform this season are Soulmate: North East Blues Special, Imphal Talkies and Khazi Bloodz.

“We’re thrilled to be back in Meghalaya for our fifth year in the state. Since our festival’s journey began in 2010, BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender has programmed extraordinary talent for an equally passionate and growing audience of music fans. Said Supreet Kaur, Festival Director.

Anshuman Goenka, BACARDÍ Director Marketing, India commented, “Ten years ago, BACARDÍ’s passion for music and our inherent legacy of creating immersive experiences, led to a creative partnership with OML, giving India one of its first music festivals ever – BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender. Fondly referred to as India’s Happiest Music festival, our commitment to providing unique experiences and showcasing true talent, remains undeterred.

After its opening act in Meghalaya in November, the festival will travel to Pune from November 29- December 1, 2019, where it will celebrate a glorious decade of bringing the best musical talent to all music aficionados.

Since its inception in 2009, BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender has emerged as one of the biggest and most awaited music festivals in India. Over the last decade, it has featured over 600 artists from India and around the world across genres.