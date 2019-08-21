Academic degrees elevate people to elite class: Governor

SHILLONG: Governor of Meghalaya Tathagata Roy said the academic degrees were not mere pieces of paper but such papers admit people to an elite class of people.

Speaking at the 12th convocation of Martin Luther Christian University (MLCU) on Wednesday, he observed that education is not only about jobs but elevating them to a particular level and the graduates are entering the portals of a select group.

Stating that he missed the scenic beauty of Shillong which was once covered in a canopy of greenery but was presently marred with high-rise buildings and traffic congestion. He,was, however pleased to see the clusters of trees in Umpling which sits on the outskirts of Shillong.

“I appeal to the state government and the University authorities to maintain the pristine atmosphere. Shillong is one place where nature is so bountiful,” he said adding that Universities abroad maintain an ambience that takes people back to nature.

On the convocation day, educationist Billiancy Lamare was conferred the Honorary Doctorate by the University.

Governor at his wittiest best

During his speech at the convocation, the Governor recalled his time when he looked after Arunachal Pradesh for a short period of time.

The Governor, known for his sarcastic comments and witty remarks, summoned his traits again when he said he had momentous and troublesome time while in Arunachal Pradesh when he witnessed three Chief Ministers one after the other.

On what led to the state having three CMs, he said, “That is a different story. I would not like to tell it here but in a private conversation. It had a very sad end…. never mind.”

Roy informed that he would soon complete his five-year term as Governor and have another few months.

He said, “I have another 8-9 months left to complete my five years stint as a Governor. I have spent nearly three years in Tripura. In between, I was there in Arunachal Pradesh doing dual duty for at about two weeks.”

On the other hand, when he noticed that the audience are fanning themselves, he said, “It is a gentle hint that I should come to a conclusion of my speech.”