UPF to meet on new Speaker

SHILLONG: The United Progressive Front (UPF) will meet before the MDA meeting to discuss on the Speaker’s post and can even propose a name from its coalition although it will go for a consensus candidate of the MDA.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, member Lambor Malngiang said the UPF will have a meeting and will decide on the Speaker’s post.

“We (the UPF) can propose a name for the post of Speaker in the coalition. There is no such competition for the post as such. We will listen to the views in the MDA meeting and will go for the consensus candidate. We have to adhere to the spirit of the coalition,” he said.

He maintained that the Speaker’s post should be held by an experienced legislator who could maintain the decorum of the House and run it efficiently.

It may be mentioned that the United Democratic Party, following the demise of its leader and Speaker Donkupar Roy, has appealed that the post of the Speaker should be retained by it.

The Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma, had recently stated that the MDA would take a call on the matter.