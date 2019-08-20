State govt to float tender for cancer cure equipment

SHILLONG: The state government will soon float tender to purchase equipment for the cancer wing of the Shillong Civil Hospital.

Health Secretary Pravin Bakshi said on Monday that the Centre recently sanctioned over Rs 9 crore which will be used for purchase of equipment.

The building of the cancer wing was constructed two years ago but the equipment could not be purchased due to delay in release of funds by the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE).

A team of government officials led by Health Minister AL Hek was supposed to visit Delhi for the release of funds.

However, due to the intervention of Union Minister Jitendra Singh Singh, the balance fund from the DAE was sanctioned.

Hek met Singh in Shillong recently to thank him for the release of funds.