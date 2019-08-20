State awaits Centre’s reply on edu policy

SHILLONG: Meghalaya is awaiting reply from the Ministry of Human Resource Development regarding the apprehensions raised by the Education department on the Draft Education Policy.

The state government had raised certain reservations regarding the content of the Draft National Education Policy.

Earlier, the Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui had also written a letter to the Secretary, Ministry of Human Resource Development, expressing concern over the contents in the Draft National Education Policy.

The minister said on Monday that the government is awaiting reply from the Centre.

The contribution of Christians is not recognised in the Draft Education Policy, which is a major concern of the state government.

The government also wanted recognition to minority-run institutions and the school managing committees helped by the sponsoring bodies.

The government had already expressed displeasure over imposition of Hindi and the language formula as mentioned in the draft policy.