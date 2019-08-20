SC issues notice to state on Harijan Colony

SHILLONG: The Harijan Panchayat Committee has filed a special leave petition before the Supreme Court against the orders of the High Court of Meghalaya on the Harijan Colony issue.

After hearing the matter, the court issued notice to the state government to reply within four weeks.

The secretary of Harijan Panchayat Committee, Gurjit Singh said the special leave petition was filed against two orders of the High Court dealing with parallel petitions.

According to the Harijan committee, the petition was filed against the high court order issued on June 28 this year based on the review petition moved by the government against the February 15 order of the single bench.

The single bench had asked the government and all other agencies not to disturb the Harijan Colony residents and if at all the government and its agencies want to remove or evict the residents, they have to approach the civil court and it will pass an appropriate order giving equal opportunities to both the parties.

The court on June 28 had asked the Harijan Colony residents to cooperate with the Shillong Municipal Board by providing necessary documents.

Singh said the Harijan Colony is cooperating with the state government.

“Our concern is that there was a parallel appeal regarding the matter from the government at a time when the review petition is pending”, Singh said.

Though the Harijan Panchayat Committee wanted a review of the June 28 order citing parallel appeal by the government, the High Court had dismissed the committee’s petition on July 8.

The special leave petition in the Apex Court is also challenging the July 8 order of the High Court.